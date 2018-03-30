TheStreet Upgrades Pegasystems (PEGA) to B

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.85 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,561.01, a PE ratio of 151.63 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.48 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $106,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,606.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $195,569.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,329 shares of company stock worth $1,526,648 over the last ninety days. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pegasystems by 58.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Pegasystems by 189.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 36.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/thestreet-upgrades-pegasystems-pega-to-b.html.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses and supports software applications for marketing, sales and onboarding, and customer service needs. The Company also offers software applications built on the Pega platform. Its software is designed to assist clients in building, deploying and evolving enterprise applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.