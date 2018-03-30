Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Insider J. Robert Bredahl Sells 100,000 Shares

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) insider J. Robert Bredahl sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 849,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TPRE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 949,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,616. The stock has a market cap of $1,445.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $196.67 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Third Point Reinsurance declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $148.30 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 329.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 112,031 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 2,492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 478,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 189,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Third Point Reinsurance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Insider J. Robert Bredahl Sells 100,000 Shares” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/third-point-reinsurance-ltd-tpre-insider-j-robert-bredahl-sells-100000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is a holding company. Through the Company’s reinsurance subsidiaries, it provides property and casualty reinsurance coverage to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company’s segments include Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate. The Company’s investable assets are managed by its investment manager, Third Point LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.