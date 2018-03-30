Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Third Point Reinsurance earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.8479529263279 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:TPRE opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,445.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $196.67 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Third Point Reinsurance will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Point Reinsurance announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $148.30 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on TPRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Third Point Reinsurance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other news, insider J. Robert Bredahl sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 849,391 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is a holding company. Through the Company’s reinsurance subsidiaries, it provides property and casualty reinsurance coverage to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company’s segments include Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate. The Company’s investable assets are managed by its investment manager, Third Point LLC.

