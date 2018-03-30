Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Invests $1.06 Million in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.22% of Bank of Marin Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $61,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.95. 29,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,464. The company has a market capitalization of $479.57, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). The Company’s business banking focus is on small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and not-for-profit organizations. The Company operates through 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa and Alameda counties.

