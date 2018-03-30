Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys New Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $225,393,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,800,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after buying an additional 1,443,312 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,224,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,513,000 after buying an additional 20,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,276,000 after buying an additional 92,759 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8,107.60, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 370.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services.

