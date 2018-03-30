Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stake Lowered by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reduced its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 889,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 684,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,882,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.87. 546,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,713. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $67.10 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5,447.19, a P/E ratio of 97.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.79 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.64%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $387,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-has-1-17-million-position-in-royal-gold-inc-rgld-updated.html.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metal streams, royalties and similar interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. Its assets are located in Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Africa, Australia and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.