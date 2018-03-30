Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires 5,786 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,463,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 671,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 266,448 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 574,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 565,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11,345.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 509,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 504,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.57. 9,360,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,540,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,220.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $17.59.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires 5,786 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-increases-stake-in-ishares-silver-trust-slv-updated.html.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.