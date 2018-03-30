Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,156 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,207,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,558,000 after acquiring an additional 544,188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,046,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,190,000 after purchasing an additional 754,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,531,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,148,000 after purchasing an additional 554,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,015,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,667,000 after buying an additional 269,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,948,000 after buying an additional 33,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Boenning Scattergood raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.22. 3,441,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,826. The firm has a market cap of $3,424.89, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.59 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-sells-46156-shares-of-sunstone-hotel-investors-sho-updated.html.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.