Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,539 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Cummins were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,675,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,319,000 after acquiring an additional 898,512 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,296,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,351,000 after purchasing an additional 819,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,122,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,228,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,065,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,894,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,991,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cummins to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.39.

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.09. 1,495,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,885. The firm has a market cap of $26,454.65, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $143.83 and a one year high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.38. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.61%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

