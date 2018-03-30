Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires Shares of 42,600 PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,226,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Partners LLC now owns 467,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,806 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 336,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 321,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 62,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 267,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter.

VRP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 176,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,549. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

