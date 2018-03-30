BorgWarner (BWA) Stake Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 63,290 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of BorgWarner worth $43,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $886,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,128,000 after purchasing an additional 208,103 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,794,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 387,390 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,257,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,785 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,155,000 after purchasing an additional 157,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.23. 1,608,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,131. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10,243.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.86.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

