TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $20.38 Million Stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,928 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Belmond worth $20,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEL. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belmond in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Belmond by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belmond in the third quarter worth $286,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Belmond in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belmond in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEL opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,157.06, a P/E ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 1.25. Belmond Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.62 million. Belmond had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. equities research analysts predict that Belmond Ltd will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. (Belmond) is a hotel company and adventure travel operator. As of December 31, 2016, Belmond owned, partially-owned and/or operated 45 properties, consisting of 34 individual deluxe hotels, 29 of which are owned (including nine under long-term lease), five European tourist trains, two cruise ships in Myanmar (one of which is under long-term charter), one French canal cruise business consisting of five small canal boats, and one stand-alone restaurant in the United States.

