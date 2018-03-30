EQT Co. (EQT) Holdings Lifted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,458 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of EQT worth $42,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Share Andrew L. bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,007,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,616,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,059,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265,536 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,665,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,737,000 after buying an additional 834,827 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of EQT by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,797,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,126,000 after buying an additional 820,493 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,137,000 after buying an additional 782,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.73 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.77.

NYSE EQT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,115. The firm has a market cap of $12,321.80, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $67.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.42 million. EQT had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

