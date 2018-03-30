Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Holdings Trimmed by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224,460 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Steel Dynamics worth $43,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,154. The firm has a market cap of $10,080.25, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.48%. research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-has-43-45-million-stake-in-steel-dynamics-inc-stld-updated.html.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.