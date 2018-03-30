TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 267,561 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 267,561 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $46,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Weik Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Adam H. Schechter sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.29, for a total transaction of $213,813.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,309.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,405,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,212.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,630 shares of company stock valued at $9,851,701. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $178.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.19.

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $161.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,459.91, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $134.19 and a one year high of $181.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

