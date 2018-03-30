Insider Buying: Technology Investment Capital Corp. (OXSQ) COO Buys 3,723 Shares of Stock

Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $22,821.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Saul B. Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 3,309 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $20,317.26.

On Monday, March 26th, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 4,100 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $25,215.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 1,966 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $12,208.86.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 3,017 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $18,554.55.

On Friday, February 16th, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 3,688 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $20,947.84.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 12,494 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $70,840.98.

On Monday, February 12th, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 7,360 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $40,553.60.

On Thursday, February 8th, Saul B. Rosenthal bought 4,889 shares of Technology Investment Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $27,085.06.

Shares of OXSQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. 229,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,420. The stock has a market cap of $312.77, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Technology Investment Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.27 million. Technology Investment Capital had a net margin of 71.02% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. analysts predict that Technology Investment Capital Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Technology Investment Capital’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on OXSQ shares. National Securities cut shares of Technology Investment Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Technology Investment Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Technology Investment Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

About Technology Investment Capital

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

