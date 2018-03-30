TIER REIT (TIER) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TIER. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TIER REIT in a report on Saturday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 target price on TIER REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of TIER stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.78. TIER REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.06 million. TIER REIT had a net margin of 38.94% and a return on equity of 12.09%. equities research analysts expect that TIER REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIER. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 9,612.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 602,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 596,147 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of TIER REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $9,963,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIER REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $8,917,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TIER REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $4,451,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 214,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, acquiring, developing, operating, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. The Company’s business is conducted through Tier Operating Partnership LP (Tier OP). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in 29 operating office properties, one non-operating property and one development property located in 13 markets throughout the United States.

