Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stake Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Tiffany & Co. worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, SVP Philippe Galtie sold 24,758 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $2,718,180.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,159.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Roger N. Farah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.66 per share, for a total transaction of $976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $4,124,730 and have sold 139,636 shares worth $14,979,843. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TIF opened at $97.66 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $11,997.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

