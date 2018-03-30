The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Tilly's Inc (TLYS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tilly's Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,159.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Tilly's were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLYS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tilly's in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tilly's by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly's during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tilly's by 5,223.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly's by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tilly's news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $147,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilly's in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tilly's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

TLYS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 90,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,413. Tilly's Inc has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.83, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of -0.39.

Tilly's Profile

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

