Timbercreek Financial Corp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE:TF traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.09. 60,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,635. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$8.81 and a twelve month high of C$9.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Timbercreek Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

