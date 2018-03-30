Timkensteel (TMST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp set a $19.00 price target on Timkensteel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE:TMST traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 431,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,952. Timkensteel has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.46, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $341.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Timkensteel will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Timkensteel (TMST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/timkensteel-tmst-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company’s portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing and precision steel components. In addition, the Company supplies machining and thermal treatment services, as well as manage raw material recycling programs, which are used as a feeder system for its melt operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.