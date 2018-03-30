Tintri (TNTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tintri, Inc. is involved in the business of storage management solutions. The Company offers product includes Tintri all-flash array, Tintri hybrid-flash array, Tintri Global Center, Tintri Analytics, Tintri Storage Software. It also offers its products related support, installation and training services. The company serves private and public sector organizations, cloud service providers in education, financial services and insurance, healthcare, manufacturing and technology industries. Tintri, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TNTR. Bank of America cut shares of Tintri from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 target price on shares of Tintri and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Tintri in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.11.

NASDAQ TNTR traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.73. Tintri has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 86,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $443,052.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tintri during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tintri in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tintri in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tintri by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tintri by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 35,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Tintri, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform to organizations and cloud service providers. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform combines cloud management software, Web services and a range of all-flash storage systems. Its enterprise cloud platform is based on its Tintri CONNECT Web services architecture, which is designed to work like public cloud architecture using Web services.

