Stock Buyback Plan Declared by Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan, which allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares on Monday, March 19th. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $6.25 on Friday. Tiptree has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $269.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13 and a beta of -0.28.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.43 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 150.02%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 4,600 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $28,658.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, formerly Tiptree Financial Inc, is a diversified holding company that acquires and manages controlling interests of operating businesses. The Company conducts its operations through Tiptree Operating Company, LLC (the Operating Company). It operates through four segments: specialty insurance, asset management, senior living and specialty finance.

