Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Share Price

News coverage about Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Titan Machinery earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.755309623721 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray set a $19.00 target price on Titan Machinery and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of TITN stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.56. 1,582,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 61,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $1,350,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,864 shares in the company, valued at $15,641,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The Company engages in four principal business activities: new and used equipment sales; parts sales; repair and maintenance services, and equipment rental and other activities.

