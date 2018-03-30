TittieCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $487,165.00 (TTC)

TittieCoin (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One TittieCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, TittieCoin has traded 46.6% lower against the US dollar. TittieCoin has a total market capitalization of $487,165.00 and $187.00 worth of TittieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.01725380 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004672 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015061 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022925 BTC.

TittieCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2014. TittieCoin’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. The official website for TittieCoin is tittiecoin.com. TittieCoin’s official Twitter account is @TittieCoin. The Reddit community for TittieCoin is /r/tittiecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TittieCoin is another coin attempting to sync up with the erotic industries – a scrypt proof of work crypto currency. “

TittieCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy TittieCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TittieCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TittieCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

