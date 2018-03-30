TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Stake Boosted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 185.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,358 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs downgraded TJX Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura set a $87.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.30.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 12,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $1,055,807.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,535,168.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 43,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $3,603,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,636,589.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,855 shares of company stock worth $6,502,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,982. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $51,020.50, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Stake Boosted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/tjx-companies-inc-tjx-shares-bought-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-updated.html.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.