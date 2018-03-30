TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Position Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 369,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 439,990 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Goldman Sachs cut TJX Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura set a $87.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.30.

TJX Companies stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51,020.50, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 43,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $3,603,785.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,636,589.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $920,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,821 shares in the company, valued at $38,041,228.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,855 shares of company stock worth $6,502,443. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

