Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Stake Decreased by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,656 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 118.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 73.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $6,559.72, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,777,149.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,549,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,012. 8.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Mizuho set a $58.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

