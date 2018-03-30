Topaz Coin (CRYPTO:TOPAZ) Trading Down 20.2% This Week

Topaz Coin (CURRENCY:TOPAZ) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Topaz Coin has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Topaz Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00004016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Topaz Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $71.00 worth of Topaz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Topaz Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00743078 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014235 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00152154 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033164 BTC.

About Topaz Coin

Topaz Coin’s total supply is 76,682 coins.

Buying and Selling Topaz Coin

Topaz Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Topaz Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Topaz Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Topaz Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.