Torcoin (CRYPTO:TOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $21,412.00

Torcoin (CURRENCY:TOR) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Torcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Torcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Torcoin has a total market cap of $21,412.00 and $4.00 worth of Torcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.91 or 0.04554580 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001294 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012900 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007243 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015000 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Torcoin Coin Profile

Torcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2017. Torcoin’s total supply is 1,316,179 coins and its circulating supply is 316,179 coins. Torcoin’s official website is torcoin.org. Torcoin’s official Twitter account is @thetorcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TorCoin is an X11 Proof of Work and Proof of Stake hybrid alternative crypto currency that intends to provide anonymously located web pages through a decentralised masternode network. The block time is 60 seconds and the Proof of Work phase ends after 7 dasy wherebya Proof of Stake phase takes place with an annualised rate of 10%. “

Torcoin Coin Trading

Torcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Torcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Torcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

