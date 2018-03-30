Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) & The Competition Financial Analysis

Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) is one of 82 public companies in the “MEDIA” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Townsquare Media to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Townsquare Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Townsquare Media -2.13% 5.44% 1.99% Townsquare Media Competitors 553.43% 18.47% 4.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Townsquare Media and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Townsquare Media 1 1 4 0 2.50 Townsquare Media Competitors 695 2751 4665 139 2.51

Townsquare Media presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.41%. As a group, “MEDIA” companies have a potential upside of 19.82%. Given Townsquare Media’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Townsquare Media is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Townsquare Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Townsquare Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Townsquare Media has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Townsquare Media’s peers have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Townsquare Media and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Townsquare Media $507.43 million -$10.27 million -8.62 Townsquare Media Competitors $7.24 billion $890.36 million 49.23

Townsquare Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Townsquare Media. Townsquare Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Townsquare Media peers beat Townsquare Media on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc. is a media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Local Advertising and Live Events. The Company’s Local Advertising segment offers broadcast, digital and mobile advertising within its local markets. The Company’s Live Events segment consists of a range of live events, which the Company creates, promotes and produces, including music concerts, multi-day music festivals, fairs, consumer expositions and trade shows, athletic events, lifestyle events and other forms of entertainment. The Company reports the remainder of its business in its Other Media and Entertainment category, which principally provides digital marketing solutions, e-commerce solutions and digital advertising services nationally. The Company’s assets include radio stations, live events, and digital, mobile, video and social media properties.

