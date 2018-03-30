TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

TRTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 293,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,302. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. equities research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/tpg-re-finance-trust-inc-trtx-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-28th-updated.html.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.