TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) will announce sales of $51.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.44 million and the highest is $52.90 million. TPG Specialty Lending reported sales of $50.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $51.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $223.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $209.69 million per share, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $229.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPG Specialty Lending.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.80% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. National Securities raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1,066.67, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.32%.

In related news, Director Ronald Tanemura acquired 30,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 10,000 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $183,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 46,295 shares of company stock worth $822,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/tpg-specialty-lending-inc-tslx-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-51-46-million.html.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. It seeks to generate current income primarily in the United States-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.