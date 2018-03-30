Traders Buy High Volume of McDermott International Put Options (MDR)

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,124 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,462% compared to the typical daily volume of 136 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDR shares. ValuEngine lowered McDermott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price target on McDermott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on McDermott International from $9.30 to $8.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.80 target price (up previously from $7.30) on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of McDermott International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of McDermott International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of McDermott International by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McDermott International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDermott International by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDR opened at $6.09 on Friday. McDermott International has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,786.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.68.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $718.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that McDermott International will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

