Traders Buy Horace Mann Educators (HMN) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $6.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $5.66 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Horace Mann Educators had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Horace Mann Educators traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $42.75

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $43.00 target price on Horace Mann Educators and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Horace Mann Educators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1,743.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,259 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $190,888.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 397,389 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 74,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

