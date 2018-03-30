Traders Buy Lockheed Martin (LMT) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $164.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $105.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $58.86 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Lockheed Martin had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. Lockheed Martin traded down ($3.52) for the day and closed at $335.33

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $343.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -22.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $96,765.66, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 354.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.13%.

In other news, insider Richard F. Ambrose sold 7,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.89, for a total value of $2,690,259.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.74, for a total transaction of $6,588,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 80,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,941.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a security and aerospace company. The Company operates through four segments. Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies.

