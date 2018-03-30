Traders Buy Shares of Boeing (BA) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $505.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $457.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $47.31 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Boeing had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Boeing traded down ($1.10) for the day and closed at $320.02

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Vetr raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $395.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.99.

The stock has a market cap of $188,976.00, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Boeing news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total value of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

