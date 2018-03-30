Traders Buy Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $141.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $105.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $36.38 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, SPDR S&P Biotech had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR S&P Biotech traded down ($0.15) for the day and closed at $87.01

The stock has a market cap of $5,120.00 and a P/E ratio of 4.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.0591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Biotech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. SPDR S&P Biotech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech by 68.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,449,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,480,000 after purchasing an additional 38,545 shares during the period. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $564,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

