Traders Buy Simon Property Group (SPG) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) on weakness during trading on Friday. $100.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $50.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.94 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Simon Property Group had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. Simon Property Group traded down ($1.56) for the day and closed at $154.35

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49,443.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Simon Property Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 48,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,290,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

