Traders Sell Agilent Technologies (A) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) on strength during trading hours on Thursday following insider selling activity. $17.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $77.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.52 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Agilent Technologies had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Agilent Technologies traded up $0.50 for the day and closed at $66.90Specifically, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 43,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,059,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,198,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,868,537 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. ValuEngine raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21,605.89, a P/E ratio of 113.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $213,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

