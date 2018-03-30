Traders Sell Honeywell International (HON) on Strength (HON)

Investors sold shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on strength during trading on Friday. $60.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $122.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.43 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Honeywell International had the 31st highest net out-flow for the day. Honeywell International traded up $1.25 for the day and closed at $144.51

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.73.

The stock has a market cap of $108,671.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Honeywell International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

