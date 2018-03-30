Traders Sell Lam Research (LRCX) on Strength (LRCX)

Investors sold shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $158.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $261.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $103.42 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Lam Research had the 13th highest net out-flow for the day. Lam Research traded up $6.95 for the day and closed at $203.16

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Vetr raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.51 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.94.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $33,105.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.66. Lam Research had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.04%.

Lam Research announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 25,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,472,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Archer sold 16,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $3,669,649.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,222,556. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 91.6% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Investment Centers of America Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

