Traders Sell Las Vegas Sands (LVS) on Strength (LVS)

Traders sold shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) on strength during trading on Friday. $73.59 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $144.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $71.22 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Las Vegas Sands had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. Las Vegas Sands traded up $1.12 for the day and closed at $71.90

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $56,720.60, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 21.78%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,975,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Independence Trust CO bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

