Traders Sell Shares of ExxonMobil (XOM) on Strength (XOM)

Investors sold shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) on strength during trading on Friday. $145.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $303.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $157.23 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, ExxonMobil had the 7th highest net out-flow for the day. ExxonMobil traded up $1.80 for the day and closed at $74.61

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr lowered ExxonMobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ExxonMobil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.60 to $82.50 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $316,157.03, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. ExxonMobil’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

