Traders Sell Shares of iShares MSCI EMU Index (EZU) on Strength (EZU)

Investors sold shares of iShares MSCI EMU Index (BATS:EZU) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $31.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $137.74 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $106.69 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares MSCI EMU Index had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI EMU Index traded up $0.19 for the day and closed at $42.94

The company has a market cap of $15,280.00 and a P/E ratio of -15.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EMU Index in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares MSCI EMU Index during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in iShares MSCI EMU Index during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EMU Index during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EMU Index during the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

About iShares MSCI EMU Index

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

