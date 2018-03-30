Traders Sell Shares of PepsiCo (PEP) on Strength (PEP)

Investors sold shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $93.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $158.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $65.08 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, PepsiCo had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. PepsiCo traded up $1.54 for the day and closed at $109.18

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $152,789.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.55%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

