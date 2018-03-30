Traders Sell Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) on Strength (VGK)

Investors sold shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) on strength during trading on Friday. $30.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $116.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $86.09 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF had the 18th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded up $0.40 for the day and closed at $58.15

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGK. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,026,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,856,000 after buying an additional 68,705 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,508,000 after buying an additional 201,879 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,258,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,732,000 after buying an additional 166,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,464,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,518,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,586,000 after buying an additional 630,014 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

