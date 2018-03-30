Traders Sell Starbucks (SBUX) on Strength (SBUX)

Traders sold shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $61.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $107.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $45.99 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Starbucks had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Starbucks traded up $0.44 for the day and closed at $57.90

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Tigress Financial started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Vetr lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $80,765.77, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,458,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,696,000 after purchasing an additional 895,432 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,912,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,775,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,728,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,764,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,393 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 28.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,269,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,008,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $974,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319,533 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

