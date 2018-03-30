Traders Sell Travelers Companies (TRV) on Strength (TRV)

Traders sold shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $48.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $85.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.11 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Travelers Companies had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Travelers Companies traded up $2.04 for the day and closed at $138.79

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $37,117.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 4,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $607,602.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at $12,288,584.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Kunkel sold 9,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total value of $1,440,113.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,038 shares of company stock worth $28,688,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

