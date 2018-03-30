TransCanada Co. (TRP) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

TransCanada Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from TransCanada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Shares of TransCanada stock traded up C$1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$53.28. 2,396,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,284. TransCanada has a 1-year low of C$51.63 and a 1-year high of C$65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49,260.00, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.22.

TransCanada (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.11. TransCanada had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of C$3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TransCanada from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TransCanada from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Wells Fargo lowered shares of TransCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TransCanada from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TransCanada from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.89.

In other TransCanada news, Director Stãƒâ©Phan Crétier purchased 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$214,343.64. Also, Director David B. Moneta purchased 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.93 per share, with a total value of C$76,997.90. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,305 and sold 5,101 shares valued at $291,724.

About TransCanada

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S.

